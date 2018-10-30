Renee Young To Work The WWE Crown Jewel Announce Team

Renee Young is set to be a part of the WWE Crown Jewel announce team, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

It was believed that no female employees would be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel but Renee has been given the green light to travel to the Kingdom. WWE reportedly started working to make this happen back in September after Renee joined the RAW announce team.

WWE has not confirmed the Crown Jewel announce team but Renee will likely call the action with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. We will keep you updated on plans for Friday's show.