Rey Mysterio Added To More SmackDown Events, Bayley Backstage At Indie Show (Photo), Charlotte Flair

- After WWE announced on Wednesday that the returning Rey Mysterio would be in action at six live events — two dual-brand live events and four featuring SmackDown LIVE talent — his schedule was updated to include three additional SmackDown LIVE television events. He will appear at shows taking place on October 23 in Newark, N.J., October 30 in Atlanta, Ga., and November 6 in Manchester, England.

Mysterio's return begins next Tuesday on SmackDown 1000 when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. Here is his updated schedule:

Washington D.C. - October 16

Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)

Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Birmingham, England – Nov. 5

Manchester, England – Nov. 6 (SmackDown LIVE)

- Bayley was backstage at last night's AAW Pro Wrestling show in Austin, Texas.

Kylie Rae posted this photo of herself with the WWE Superstar and Thunder Rosa (who Rae beat in a singles match).

- Before SmackDown 1000 this Tuesday in Washington D.C., Charlotte Flair will appear at the Bethesda Navy Exchange Store in Bethesda, Maryland for a meet and greet. According to WWE.com, this appearance is not open to the public. Only active/retired military and authorized patrons of NEX Bethesda will be able to meet Flair on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Here are the complete details: