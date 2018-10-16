Rey Mysterio Returns To WWE (Photos, Video), World Cup Tournament Line-Up Finalized For Crown Jewel

Tonight's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode saw two Superstars earn the final spots in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel. The Miz defeated Rusev qualify and the returning Rey Mysterio defeated WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match to qualify.

The World Cup will take place during the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Friday, November 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the 25,000-seat King Saud University Stadium.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel, which will air live on the WWE Network, along with shots of Rey's return to the WWE ring:

Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles

DX (Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels) vs. The Brothers of Destruction (The Undertaker and Kane)

WWE World Cup: One-Night Eight-Man Tournament

RAW: John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler

SmackDown: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Rey Mysterio, The Miz

The LEGENDARY @reymysterio is BACK on #SDLive, and he battles @ShinsukeN for a spot in the #WWEWorldCup tournament to determine the best in the world at #WWECrownJewel...NEXT on #SD1000! pic.twitter.com/V0lvckhAoY — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2018