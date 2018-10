- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown 1000 in this new video.

- Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is being advertised for next Monday's WWE live event in White Plains, NY. Samoa Joe vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles is also advertised.

- Nia Jax, Corey Graves and Renee Young filmed an episode of WWE Ride Along this week. Jax posted these photos from the trip: