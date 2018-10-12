Ricochet Debuts New Ring Gear (Photos), Nia Jax Wrestling Again At House Shows, Ex-WWE Star Turns 48

- Not only did Ricochet celebrate his 30th birthday at last night's NXT live event in Saint Charles, Missouri, he also debuted new ring gear. Instead of wearing long tights, the NXT North American Champion competed in traditional wrestling trunks.

What a great time at #NXTStCharles and was super awesome seeing Ricochet wrestle live! Happy Birthday @KingRicochet!

In a match against Adam Cole, Ricochet retained the NXT North American Championship after nailing him with the 630 Splash.

- Nia Jax is wrestling at a house show tonight for the first time since her return from a reported leg injury on Raw on September 17. The former Raw Women's Champion revealed on social media that she's working this weekend's tour starting with tonight's show in Syracuse, New York.

Oh heyyyyyy....guess who is back at it this weekend ????



Fri 10/12 Syracuse, NY

Sat 10/13 Binghamton, NY

Sun 10/14 Allentown, PA

RAW IS WAR 10/15 Philadelphia, PA

Wh''s coming? ???????

Jax last wrestled at a house show on July 22 in Pikeville, Kentucky, losing to then-Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat Match that also included Natalya.

- Former WWE star Rodney Mack turns 48 years old today.