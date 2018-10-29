Ricochet Talks Roman Reigns Relinquishing The WWE Universal Championship

NXT North American Champion Ricochet was interviewed by the Miami Herald to promote this weekend's South Florida tour in West Palm Beach, Fort Piece, and Coral Gables. During his time competing in Lucha Underground, Ricochet wore a mask as Prince Puma, and became one of the most popular names of the company. Ricochet stated that his run in LU was only one of two times he ever wore a mask, and it was not his idea.

"I've only wore a mask in like two companies, and it was neither my idea," said Ricochet. "It was the companies, each company's idea. So, I definitely would prefer no mask. Obviously, it's just much easier with vision and breathing, and the temperature is hotter in a mask. So, I obviously would prefer no mask, but, the times that I wrestled with a mask on, it was fun every single time, because really you have to take whatever that company's character is given to you, and you just kind of have to run with it."

Ricochet feels that if a wrestler under a mask is not giving 100 percent, the fans will recognize it. He also feels that wrestling under a mask gives a different perspective on competing in the ring. At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to become the North American Champion, and has retained it in matches against names such as Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, and The Velveteen Dream. Ricochet shared his thoughts on capturing the title at one of the biggest NXT events of the year.

"It's truly amazing," said Ricochet. "To be in the ring with Adam [Cole] for the North American Championship, and just all the factors altogether, I just never really thought that I would be in this position at all. I never really thought that I would be here, because when I first started, even my size and my stature, I never thought that I would be in this position. And the fact that I am, it really goes to show you that, really, anything is possible."

The pro wrestling world was shocked after Roman Reigns had to relinquish his Universal Championship after announcing that he is fighting a battle with leukemia. As shown on WWE's YouTube page, Reigns was swarmed with support backstage, and even Ronda Rousey paid homage to him following her win against Nikki Bella at Evolution. Ricochet shared his thoughts on Reigns' shocking announcement.

"[Roman] Reigns is a real-life superhero," said Ricochet. "He is the standard of like what, not just a sports entertainer should be, but like what a person should be. Just from the stories I've heard and the little bitty interactions I've had. Just watching him on the screen, he goes out there every single night and he puts his body on the line like not a lot of people can, and he delivers every single time. It's sad to hear, it's sad to see whenever someone like that has to not just relinquish the title, but stop doing something that they love. But, I know if anybody is gonna get through this, it's gonna be him. He's such a strong person, such a strong dude. I know he's gonna kick this thing's but and come back stronger than ever."

