ROH Episode 367 Recap: Flip Gordon In Action, Cody & The Young Buck Defend Six-Man Tag Titles

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Eli Isom, Shane Taylor, Flip Gordon and Chris Sabin make their entrances.

Four Corner Survival Match:

Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor vs. Flip Gordon vs.Chris Sabin

Sabin and Gordon lock up. Sabin locks in a headlock on Gordon. Gordon sends Sabin to the ropes. Sabin hits a shoulder block on Gordon. Gordon kips up. Sabin eventually hits a DDT on Gordon while also hitting a Flat-Liner on Isom simultaneously. Sabin goes for his Cradle Shock finisher on Isom, Isom fights out of it. Isom hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Back-Breaker on Sabin. Sabin rolls out of the ring. Isom hits a Suicide Dive on Sabin. Taylor strikes Isom. Gordon springboards into a knee strike from Taylor. Isom rolls Taylor up for the three count.

Winner: Eli Isom

Taylor clotheslines Isom after the match. Taylor hits a Driver on Isom. Taylor hits a Driver on Sabin. Taylor goes for a Driver on Gordon, Gordon gets out of it. Gordon super kicks Taylor.

A video packagge on Aaron Solow is shown.

ROH Dojo Black Belt Winner Aaron Solow and ROH Television Champion Punishment Martinez make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Aaron Solow

Solow ducks a clothesline attempt by Martinez. Solow strikes Martinez. Solow dropkicks Martinez. Solow eventually hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Martinez. Solow hits another Suplex on Martinez. Solow pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez connects with a kick to the side of the head of Solow. Martinez hits a Psycho Driver on Solow. Martinez hits a Silencer Stomp on Solow. Martinez hits a Chokelsam on Solow. Martinez pins Solow for the win.

Winner: Punishment Martinez

Silas Young & The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas) make their entrance. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) & Cody (with Bernard The Business Bear & Brandi Rhodes) make their entrances.

Bullet Club (Cody, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. Silas Young & The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser)

Matt and Milonas lock up. Milonas pushes Matt to the mat. Matt dropkicks Milonas. Milonas hits a shoulder block on Matt. Milonas eventually hits a Leg Drop from off the second rope on Cody with an assist from Bruiser. Matt and Nick break up a pin attempt by Milonas on Cody. Milonas sends Nick out of the ring. Bruiser sends Matt out of the ring. Milonas hits a Superplex on Cody. Bruiser goes for a Frog Splash on Cody, Cody rolls out of the way. Matt and Nick superkick Bruiser as he comes off the top turnbuckle. Matt and Nick superkick Milonas. Cody hits a Disaster Kick on Milonas. Silas Young briefly comes into the ring before quickly changing his mind and making his exit. Young abandons his team and heads to the back. Matt and Nick superkick Milonas again. Cody hits Cross Rhodes on Milonas.

Winners: Bullet Club (Cody, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

