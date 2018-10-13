ROH Episode 368 Recap: Marty Scurll In Action, Cheeseburger Vs. Will Ferrara

Ian Riccaboni and BJ Whitmer check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package as The Kingdom's Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan make their entrance. Coast To Coast's LSG & Shaheem Ali make their entrance.

The Kingdom (Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) vs. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

Marseglia sends LSG out of the ring. LSG hits a Pump Kick on O'Ryan at ringside. Marseglia locks in a headlock on LSG, LSG sends Marseglia to the ropes. Marseglia hits a shoulder block on LSG. LSG dropkicks Marseglia. Ali eventually hits a cross-body over the top rope to the outside on O'Ryan. Marseglia hits a Springboard Senton on everyone at ringside. LSG hits a Senton from off the top turnbuckle to take everyone down at ringside. Marseglia sends LSG into the ringside barrier. After a brief exchange, Ali rolls O'Ryan up for the win.

Winners: Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

The announcers point out that O'Ryan and Ali were not the legal men for their teams. Marseglia & O'Ryan slam the referee to the mat before taking out several security guards.

A recap is shown of Marty Scurll defeating Shane "Hurricane" Helms in their first match.

Shane "Hurricane" Helms and The Bullet Club's Marty Scurll make their entrances.

Shane "Hurricane" Helms vs. Marty Scurll

Scurll shakes Helms' hand. Scurll thumbs the eye of Helms. Helms hits a pair of clotheslines on Scurll. Helms suplexes Scurll. Scurll hits an uppercut on Helms. Scurll hits a Tornado DDT on Helms from off the second rope. Scurll eventually hits a Superplex on Helms. Scurll superkicks Helms. Scurll hits Helms below the belt out of sight of the referee. Scurll hits The Eye Of The Hurricane on Helms. Scurll pins Helms for a two count. Scurll goes for a Chokeslam, Helms reverses it into an arm-drag. Helms hits a Chokeslam on Scurll. Helms blocks a roll-up attempt by Scurll and pins him for the three count.

Winner: Shane "Hurricane" Helms

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Cheeseburger and Will Ferrara.

Will Ferrara and Cheeseburger make their entrances.

Fight Without Honor Match:

Cheeseburger vs. Will Ferrara

Ferrara drives Cheeseburger into the corner. Cheeseburger kicks Ferrara. Cheeseburger connects with a forearm strike to Ferrara. Cheeseburger hits a cross-body over the top rope on Ferrara at ringside. Late in the match, Ryan Nova & Eli Isom run out to prevent Rhett Titus from suplexing Cheeseburger through table at ringside. Isom & Nova send Titus through the table after a superkick from Cheeseburger. Cheeseburger dodges a chain shot from Ferrara. Cheeseburger strikes the chain wrapped around Ferrara's hand with a chair. Cheeseburger connects with a chair shot to the back of Ferrara. Cheeseburger wraps the chain around his own hand. Cheeseburger strikes Ferrara with the chain. Cheeseburger pins Ferrara for the win.

Winner: Cheeseburger

The announcers hype Glory By Honor as the show comes to a close.

