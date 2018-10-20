ROH Episode 369 Recap: Young Bucks In Action, Chase Owens Vs. Kenny King, Flip Gordon

A recap is shown highlighting the closing moments of Death Before Dishonor.

Ian Riccaboni, BJ Whitmer and Caprice Coleman check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Kingdom's Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia make their entrance for an unscheduled in-ring promo. O'Ryan tells the ring announcer and referee not to move. O'Ryan says that what is about to happen, should have happened a long time ago. O'Ryan talks about Ring Of Honor trying to silence The Kingdom for far too long. The referee is forced to hold Matt Taven's purple ROH World Championship belt. Marseglia says the conspiracy is dead. O'Ryan gives the announcers a list to read off. The announcer says this man has held the CMLL Title, NWA Welterweight Title, IWGP Heavyweight Tag Title, was the winner of the ROH Top Prospect Tournament, has held the ROH Television Championship, ROH Tag Team Championship, ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship and was the winner of the Honor Rumble. The announcer says he has sold out Sumo Hall, Arena Mexico, ECW Arena, Hammerstein Ballroom and that he is the reason ROH & New Japan sold out Madison Square Garden. The announcer initially refuses to read the last thing on the list before being forced to do so. The announcer proclaims that he is your ROH World Champion, Matt Taven. Marseglia forced the referee to hand Taven his purple ROH World Championship belt. Taven holds his title belt up as the segment ends.

The Bullet Club's Chase Owens and Kenny King make their entrances.

Chase Owens vs. Kenny King

They exchange wrist-locks. King hits an arm-drag on Owens. Owens eventually hits an Insiguri on King. Owens connects with a running uppercut on King. Owens hits King with a knee strike to the face. Owens pins King for a two count. Owens hits a neck-breaker on King. Owens pins King for another two count. Owens goes for a Piledriver, King fights out of it. Owens hits a Pump-Kick on King. King flips out of a Back Suplex attempt by Owens. King grabs his knee. King rolls Owens up for the three count.

Winner: Kenny King

Shane Taylor and Flip Gordon make their entrances. Gordon grabs a microphone. Gordon says that he has no problem facing Taylor, but there is something he needs to get off his chest. Gordon talks about Bully putting his partner through a table at Death Before Dishonor and Bully stacking the deck against him. Gordon talks about having put Bully and his partner through tables. Gordon questions what Bully wants. Gordon questions if Bully wants a TLC Match or a Las Vegas Street Fight. Bully Ray comes to the stage and questions if he's under Flip's skin or if he's bothering him. Silas Young low-blows Gordon from behind in the ring. Shane Taylor strikes Flip Gordon on the back with a chair. Bully Ray calls on anyone to come help Flip. Young hits Misery on Gordon. Bully asks if they know who he is heading into a commercial break.

So Cal Uncensored's The Addition (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels), Best Friends (Chuckie T & Beretta) and LIJ (Evil & Sanada) make their entrances. The Bullet Club's Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) make their entrance.

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) vs. LIJ (Sanada & Evil) vs. The Addiction (Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels)

All teams brawl in the ring. Nick hits a cross-body from off the top turnbuckle to take everyone down. Nick sweeps the legs of Kazarian. Matt dropkicks Kazarian. Nick hits a Face-buster on Daniels. Matt hits a neck-breaker on Daniels. Nick and Beretta eventually exchange strikes. Daniels clotheslines Beretta. Nick superkicks Daniels. Nick superkicks Kazarian. Nick superkicks Sanada. Evil catches Nick's foot during a superkick attempt. After a brief exchange, Matt & Nick connect with a double superkick on Evil. Matt & Nick hit a double superkick on Sanada as he comes off the top rope. Nick hits a moonsault off the apron onto Daniels & Kazarian at ringside. Matt & Nick hit the Meltzer Driver on Beretta. Matt pins Beretta for the win.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.



