ROH Episode 370 Recap: Punishment Martinez Vs. Jeff Cobb For TV Title, Marty Scurll In Action



A video package is shown hyping tonight's matches.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Coast To Coast's Shaheem Ali & LSG make their entrance. LSG has a microphone. LSG talks about how their match was scheduled for later on, but they don't want to wait any longer. Ali talks about having been undefeated for all of 2018 and tells The Briscoes to come out. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Briscoes (c) vs. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

Mark and LSG exchange waist-locks. Mark takes LSG to the mat. Mark hits a drop-toe-gold on LSG. LSG eventually assists Ali with an Inverted DDT on Mark. Ali pins Mark for a two count. LSG connects with a boot to Mark to take him off the apron. LSG and Ali hit a double elbow strike on Mark in the corner. LSG ascends the turnbuckles. Ali and LSG hit their Coast To Coast finisher on Mark. LSG goes to the top rope again. LSG hits a 450 Splash on Mark. Jay breaks a pin fall attempt by Ali on Mark. Ali sends Jay out of the ring. LSG sets Mark on the turnbuckle. Jay comes back in the ring and attacks LSG. Mark strikes Ali. Jay gets Ali up on his shoulders. Mark comes off the turnbuckle as he and Jay hit the Doomsday Device on Ali. Jay pins Ali for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

A video package hyping the match between Punishment Martinez and Jeff Cobb is shown.

Jeff Cobb and ROH Television Champion Punishment Martinez make their entrances.

ROH Television Championship Match:

Punishment Martinez (c) vs. Jeff Cobb

They exchange strikes. Cobb sends Martinez to the ropes. They exchange shoulder blocks, both men remain on their feet. Cobb hits a Back Suplex on Martinez. Martinez connects with a kick to the side of the head of Cobb. Martinez hits the Silencer Stomp on Cobb. Cobb gets back to his feet. Cobb slams Martinez to the mat. Cobb clotheslines Martinez. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Martinez. Cobb pins Martinez for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

Tenille Dashwood makes her entrance for an in-ring promo with her arm in a sling. Dashwood talks about having a skin condition and a shoulder injury right now. Dashwood says that she's been stubborn and not being able to do what she loves scares the hell out of her. Dashwood talks about being attacked from behind at Death Before Dishonor and being pissed off that she doesn't know who attacked her. Dashwood says she loves wrestling more than anything. Dashwood talks about getting revenge when she is at 100 percent.

Chris Sabin and Bullet Club's Marty Scurll make their entrances.

Chris Sabin vs. Marty Scurll

They lock up. Sabin and Scurll exchange wrist-locks. Scurll locks in a headlock, Sabin sends him to the ropes. Scurll eventually hits an uppercut on Sabin. Sabin superkicks Scurll. Sabin hits an Insiguri on Scurll. Scurll counters a Cradle Shock attempt by Sabin into the Crossface Chicken Wing. Sabin rolls backward to pin Scurll for a two count. Scurll rolls Sabin up for a two count. Scurll hits a Powerbomb on Sabin. Scurll pins Sabin for another two count. Scurll hits his Graduation finisher on Sabin. Scurll pins Sabin for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.



