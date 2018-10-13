ROH Glory By Honor Results (10/12): Cody And The Young Bucks Vs. SoCal Uncensored, Jay Lethal

ROH Glory by Honor took place in Baltimore, Maryland last night with Jay Lethal defeating Silas Young to retain the ROH World Championship in the main event. Also, Cody and The Young Bucks retained the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles against SoCal Uncensored. After the main event both Cody and Kenny King made it clear they wanted a shot at Lethal's title.

Below are the full results:

* Jay Lethal (c) defeated Silas Young (ROH World Championship)

* Cody and The Young Bucks (c) defeated SoCal Uncensored (ROH World Six-Man Championship)

* Marty Scurll vs. Shane "Hurricane" Helms ended in a no contest

* Hangman Page defeated Shane Taylor

* The Briscoes defeated The Bounces (Non-Title Match)

* Bully Ray defeated Jonathan Gresham (No DQ)

* Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Isom

* The Kingdom defeated Flip Gordon and Kenny King

* Sumie Sakai and Britt Baker defeated Jenny Rose and Stella Grey

See Also Jay Lethal Reveals If He'd Ever Join The Bullet Club

ROH's next stop is in Philadelphia on October 14 for their next TV taping. Here's the current card for the event:

* The Kingdom vs. Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, and a mystery partner

* Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne, and Jenny Rose vs. Kelly Klein, Britt Baker, and Karen Q

* Cody vs. Kenny King

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor

* The Briscoes (c) vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Addiction (ROH World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match)