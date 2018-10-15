Spoilers For ROH TV Tapings From Philadelphia (10/14): New Champions Crowned, ECW Original Shows Up

Here are yesterday's ROH TV tapings from Philadelphia.

* Jenny Rose, Sumie Sakai, and Madison Rayne defeated Karen Q., Britt Baker and Kelly Klein

* Cody defeated Kenny King via DQ

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Shane Taylor

* The Bouncers defeated Cheeseburger and Eli Isom

* SCU cut a promo, but were attacked by The Briscoes. Christopher Daniels gets a Jay Driller on the stage.

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Dalton Castle defeated The Kingdom

* Bully Ray and Flip Gordon picked their dream partners. Gordon went with Sandman, while Bully went with Silas Young. The winner gets to pick the punishment for the loser. Silas pinned Flip, and Bully picked the loser gets caned. Flip took some rough shots, SCU, Cody, and the Bucks all got involved.

* Adam Page defeated Rhett Titus

* Dalton Castle cut a promo with Matt Taven coming out to confront him. The Kingdom would eventually take out Castle and The Boys.

* Marty Scurll defeated Shane "Hurricane" Helms (No DQ Match)

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky defeated The Briscoes (c) and The Young Bucks (ROH World Tag Team Championship)