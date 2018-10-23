Wrestling Inc.

Roman Reigns Met With Support Backstage At RAW (Video), Stephanie McMahon & Others Comment On Reigns

By Marc Middleton | October 23, 2018

As noted, Roman Reigns opened tonight's WWE RAW in Providence, RI by announcing that he's taking time off to once again fight leukemia, which he's lived with for the past 11 years as it's been in remission since late 2008. Reigns, who made it clear that this was not a retirement speech and that he will be back home at WWE "very, very soon", also relinquished the WWE Universe Title as he's going home to focus on his heath & family. The vacant title will be decided at WWE Crown Jewel with the Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar singles match on November 2 in Saudi Arabia.

Above is backstage video of Reigns returning to the Gorilla Position after making his announcement. Reigns received support from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Paul Heyman, Nia Jax, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor and many others. Reigns called for a group hug and continued making his way through the backstage area, greeting others before making his way out of the arena. Reigns noted that he came to RAW at the last minute and wasn't prepared when joking about his rental car.

As Raj noted earlier, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter and reacted to the news from Reigns, as seen below. John Cena, Stephanie McMahon, The Usos, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Tyson Kidd and many others weighed-in with praise for The Big Dog. Below are more reactions:
























































