Ronda Rousey Asks Nikki Bella If She's Taking A "Picture In A Wet T-shirt While Trying To Sell Wine"

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took some harsh shots at Nikki Bella on social media, ahead of their match at WWE Evolution this Sunday.

Over the weekend, Nikki took a shot at the number of matches Rousey has had in WWE so far, tweeting, "Wow 24 matches sick ???? 337 matches, runs 2 companies, has two hit shows plus a successful YouTube channel, been making you more famous all week AND been training hard to kick your a** at Evolution... hhhhmmm sure you ar'n't the #DNB ??????? N #Bellalution #Evolution"

See Also John Cena Talks Status With Nikki Bella After Seeing Her Recently, Reveals Why He Cut His Hair

Rousey came back hard, posting on Instagram:

"You know someone typing the title

"Producer" next to your name in the credits doesn't make you some kind of god. The extent of your involvement in @totalbellas and @totaldivas is you let them film you act like idiots whenever they want and in exchange they give you fancy titles in the credits.

whoopidy-f-n-doo.

And If having a "successful" YouTube channel makes it to your short list of accomplishments, you're not doing near as well as you imagine.

I'm not even going to get into how bragging on your own fame is possibly one of the most narcissistic things you could do... Because I'm busy and touring the northeast with Wwe live at this very moment. What're you doing? Taking another picture in a wet T-shirt while trying to sell wine? See you at #Evolution #DoNothingBellas #Oct28 #RondaVsBella #DontbeaDNB

Rousey will face Nikki Bella this Sunday at WWE Evolution. As always, we will have live coverage of the show.