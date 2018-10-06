WWE Plants Seed For Major Match, Note On Ronda Rousey's Next Title Defense, Buddy Murphy

- As noted, local star Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Above is post-match video of Murphy talking about the win. Murphy says it doesn't get much better than winning in the hometown but what makes this win better is that he defeated Cedric, did what he said he was going to do and did it on his own stage. Regarding potential challengers, Murphy doesn't matter who gets in line because none of them can stop the unstoppable

- WWE has officially announced that RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will defend her title at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view on October 26. Her opponent will be revealed in the next few weeks. Rousey is expected to face Nikki Bella at Evolution. Rousey teamed with Nikki and Brie Bella at tonight's Super Show-Down pay-per-view to defeat The Riott Squad. Below is post-match video of Rousey and The Bellas reacting to their big win in Australia, which came after Rousey did the double arm-bar submission on Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

- WWE did plant the seeds at Super Show-Down for one major upcoming match - Triple H and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker and Kane. Super Show-Down saw Triple H defeat Taker in singles action, thanks to Sweet Chin Music. The match had interference from Kane and Michaels, who were at ringside. The post-match angle saw the four WWE Legends celebrate together until The Brothers of Destruction turned and took out DX, leaving them laid out to close the show. It's believed that the big tag team match will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

