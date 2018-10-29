Ronda Rousey Gives Props To Nikki Bella, Mojo Rawley Wants The WWE Title, Asuka - Evolution

- Above is video of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey talking to Cathy Kelley after her win over Nikki Bella in the main event of WWE Evolution last night.

"It was extremely rewarding," Rousey said. "I feel like I really needed some revenge for what happened to me but being a part of an event like this, about how it's so much bigger than any individual, it's about all of us, the whole movement, the whole women's evolution. Despite my prior disagreements with The Bellas and despite how personally they wronged me, I can't help but to be grateful for the challenge they gave to me tonight. They put up a great match. They cheated plenty but still, it was bigger than just me and having a fair match. It was about everybody here having their expectations exceeded and I feel like the performance we brought together exceeded those expectations. Though I might not like her a as a person, I respect Nikki Bella as a competitor. I have a newfound respect for her now that I've been in the ring with her."

- Mojo Rawley recently spoke with Complex and said he has his eyes on the WWE Title but he knows he has to stay on his grind & stay hype to achieve that.

"I don't have a choice but to stay hype," Mojo said. "I know what's on the line. I've been cut, I've been injured. I know what's waiting on the other side of the line if I don't step up to the plate. Having this global platform the WWE presents me with every single week, how do you not stay hype about that?"

