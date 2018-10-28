Ronda Rousey's Road To Evolution (Video), Fans On The Next Universal Champion, Evolution BTS Photos

- Above is a new video blog from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with footage from her week leading up to tonight's Evolution pay-per-view.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will become the next Universal Champion at Crown Jewel when Braun Strowman faces Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 81% voted for Strowman.

- Below are a few Evolution behind-the-scenes photos from Natalya, Michelle McCool, SmackDown General Manager Paige and Triple H. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET.

In 2008 @McCoolMichelleL and I competed for the first ever Divas Championship Match at the Nassau Coliseum. Today we are back for #WWEEvolution. Full circle. ??????? #womenswrestlingrocks pic.twitter.com/rlvFoe9GTA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 28, 2018