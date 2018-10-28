Wrestling Inc.

Ronda Rousey's Road To Evolution (Video), Fans On The Next Universal Champion, Evolution BTS Photos

By Marc Middleton | October 28, 2018

- Above is a new video blog from RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey with footage from her week leading up to tonight's Evolution pay-per-view.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will become the next Universal Champion at Crown Jewel when Braun Strowman faces Brock Lesnar. As of this writing, 81% voted for Strowman.

- Below are a few Evolution behind-the-scenes photos from Natalya, Michelle McCool, SmackDown General Manager Paige and Triple H. Remember to join us for live coverage at 6pm ET.




