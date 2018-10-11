Ronda Rousey Sends Warning To The Bella Twins, Top WWE NXT Superstar Turns 30, Dasha Fuentes Video

- Above is a new video of Dasha Fuentes honoring her aunt for Hispanic Heritage Month.

- WWE NXT North American Champion Ricochet turns 30 years old today while former WWE and ECW star Taz turns 51, and former WWE and WCW star The Tonga Kid turns 53. Also, today would have been the 73rd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram this week and wrote the following warning to The Bella Twins after their turn on Monday's show. As noted, Nikki Bella vs. Rousey is now official for WWE Evolution. Rousey wrote:

Dante's Inferno says the innermost circle of hell is reserved for betrayers... That each of Lucifer's three heads gnaw on the greatest sinners of human history .... Believe me, @thenikkibella @thebriebella you'll prefer a relaxing break in the devil's mouth over what's coming for you at Evolution. #RondaVsBella #Evolution #WWEevolution