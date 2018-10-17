Kevin Nash On If WWE Should Proceed With Crown Jewel, Mauro Ranallo - MMA Update, WWE NXT UK Videos

- As noted, the WWE NXT UK brand will premiere on the WWE Network today at 3pm ET with Mark Andrews vs. Joe Coffey, Dave Mastiff vs. Sid Scala, Nina Samuels vs. Toni Storm and Noam Dar vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. Above is video of British broadcasting personality Radzi Chinyanganya, who will work NXT UK as a backstage interviewer. Radzi talks about The Corn Exchange in Cambridge, England and why it's the perfect venue for the NXT UK premiere. Below is a new promo for the series:

- WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo is taking MMA bookings for 2019. Mauro currently calls action for WWE, Bellator MMA and Showtime Boxing. He most notably called the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight from 2017. He tweeted the following to fight promoters this week:

Dear MMA promoters, I have called some of the most memorable moments in the sport and would love to continue doing so full time in 2019. Please contact my manager @frankshamrock if interested in my services! #MMAuro ???? — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) October 14, 2018

- Add Kevin Nash to the list of personalities who believes that WWE should stick with holding the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia as scheduled. When asked if WWE should continue with the show, Nash replied, "Honor it's contract. It's entertainment not a UN summit"

9-11 was conducted by 15 of the 19 attackers who were Saudi's, our response was to attack Afghanistan and Iraq. Now a hit squad is responsible for the death of a Saudi Journalist. Should we hit Yemen and Iran. We'll never know the truth. Let's push Saudi Arabia to progress. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 17, 2018