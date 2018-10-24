Samu Anoa'i Reveals Battle With Liver Cancer, Comments On Roman Reigns' Leukemia Battle

Former WWE, WCW and ECW star Samu Anoa'i announced on Facebook today that he is battling with stage four liver cancer. He is currently awaiting a liver transplant.

Samu's announcement comes days after his cousin Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia on WWE RAW. Samu's Facebook post, seen below, addressed complaints made by fans over "Anoa'i Strong" t-shirts he's been selling, which some people criticized as being exploitative due to Reigns' announcement. The shirts were first released long before Reigns' made his announcement.

You can read the full post from the former WWE Tag Team Champion below: