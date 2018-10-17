Samu Talks Roman Reigns Carrying On The Anoa'i Family Legacy, His Son Breaking Into The Business

Former WWE superstar Samu of The Headshrinkers was recently interviewed by Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. Samu discussed the legacy of the famed Samoan wrestling dynasty, the Anoa'i family.

Samu is the son of Afa, who was a former WWE tag team champion alongside his brother Sika in The Wild Samoans. Samu embarked on a successful wrestling career himself and is just one of the many members of the Anoa'i clan to do so. Samu said it's a common goal within the family to follow the footsteps of the legendary wrestlers that came before them.

Currently, the Anoa'i family is represented in WWE by Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos. Samu also revealed that his son is training in hopes of one day making it to the WWE. He said that if that doesn't happen, his son will start his career in Japan.

"I think it's more of our upbringing, we were always taught that we could do anything that we wanted to and I still believe that's true to this day. It just so happened my father and my uncle, Afa and Sika, and the late chief Peter Maivia, they laid the groundwork and the foundation, and we all wanted to follow that and be part of that, and in doing so, we had a lot of big shoes to fill," Samu said. "So I'm proud to be able to say that we're still around and we're still filling those shoes. We still have family in there, as you said, Roman Reigns and the Uso twins are doing great up there. I have my son Lance, who's young and upcoming and he's waiting for his turn to possibly make it up there to the big time. If not, we'll go to Japan. But hey, it's all about the Anoa'i name and the pride that we carry, and we bring it to the ring."

Samu said he has an immense pride for how the family created a legacy that has lasted across multiple generations. He said he's proud of Reigns not just because of their familial ties, but because of how he carries on that legacy.

"Proud is that we're all family, we're all first cousins. Roman Reigns is also my godson too, so that's not why I'm proud of him," Samu said. "I'm just proud of our family and our accomplishments. Like I said, the shoes that we had to fill were not small. To be able to stay on top for so many years, decades even, generations even, it's something to be proud of and to take with you."