Sasha Banks Reportedly Ready For In-Ring Action

Earlier in the week, we noted the WWE website has Sasha Banks advertised for the live event in Portland, Maine on Saturday, October 20. Banks is not advertised for any other live events that weekend, including the WWE Supershow that Saturday in her hometown of Boston. She is advertised for that Monday's RAW in Providence, Rhode Island, but only by the arena and it appears to be a dated listing.

With cards being "subject to change" that one event wasn't exactly confirmation of Banks' return, but according to PWInsider it looks like Banks is indeed ready to return and will be on the road for next week's WWE live events.

Banks was pulled from the ring back on September 21, but WWE has been quiet on what kind of injury she's suffering from. She was removed from the Mixed Match Challenge team with Bobby Lashley, replaced by Mickie James, and she was pulled from the MTV's Ridiculousness tapings earlier this week, replaced by SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Banks has been advertised for Evolution since the event was announced but the current listings appear to be dated. It's worth noting that the WWE website does not have Banks listed on the Evolution event page but she is still featured on some of the promotional graphics.