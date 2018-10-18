Seth Rollins Reveals The One Feat He Hopes To Accomplish In WWE

Seth Rollins was a part of the ACE Comic-Con panel discussion and Q&A with Alexis Bliss, hosted by Lillian Garcia. Both Rollins and Bliss discussed a number of topics, including both being introverts but having their on-screen character help them express a different side of them.

There have been many times that Seth Rollins has shared his biggest moment in his WWE career, which was cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 during the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to become WWE Champion for the first time. Even with this achievement, Rollins also revealed one thing that he has never done, but hopes to accomplish.

"The one thing that I haven't done is been on the marquee in the main event at WrestleMania," said Rollins. "So, I don't know man. 2018 has been a really good year for me, so we'll see what WrestleMania brings next year in New York."

Seth Rollins has been on the main roster for nearly six years, following his attack on Ryback at the 2012 Survivor Series pay-per-view, along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Since then, Rollins has competed at five WrestleMania events.

Rollins' WrestleMania matches include a win with The Shield against Randy Orton, Big Show and Sheamus at 29, a win with The Shield against Kane and the New Age Outlaws at 30, a loss against Randy Orton and subsequent win by cashing in his MOTB contract at 31, a win against Triple H at 33, and a win against Finn Balor and The Miz to become IC Champion this year at 34.

Rollins is now experiencing his reign at IC Champion, losing it to Dolph Ziggler on the June 18 edition of Raw, but regaining it at SummerSlam.

Source: ACE Comic-Con