Seth Rollins Says He'd Like Face Kenny Omega In The Ring, Omega Responds

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins made an appearance at yesterday's ACE Comic Con in Chicago and was involved in a fan Q&A alongside Alexa Bliss. During the Q&A, Rollins was asked which wrestler - not signed by WWE - he'd like to face in the ring. Rollins went with IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

"I would like to face Kenny Omega," Rollins said. "I am the best wrestler in the world, and would like to prove that."

Seth Rollins and Alexa Bliss q & a at Ace Comic con in Chicago!!! pic.twitter.com/R2zwg8rmYj — Nancy Lynn (@NancyDesalvo) October 12, 2018

Word quickly made its way back to Omega who jokingly responded, "An exciting proposal...Now if only there were an appropriate venue for such a historic clash."

An exciting proposal...Now if only there were an appropriate venue for such a historic clash... ?? https://t.co/zOxFKGAqk4 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 13, 2018

Omega's current contract is up around the end of the year, and the Bullet Club has made it known they will be moving as a group, wherever they decide to go. Back in August, Omega spoke with Sports Illustrated about the prospect of going to WWE, but wasn't sure if he would be allowed to remain the same Kenny Omega.

"I realize that there are people that are employed by that promotion that I could have a good match with," Omega said. "There are people within that promotion where, if we had that said match, could generate multiple communities celebrating the performance. That's what happened when the Bucks and I did the gaming battle with the New Day. If I wrestled one of their top guys, people would watch that match in the anticipation of something great happening.

"But right now, it's all, 'What if?' fantasy scenarios," Omega continued. "It's going to stay that way until it happens, if it ever even happens, because you never know what type of limitations are going to be placed on those matches. If Kenny Omega is allowed to be Kenny Omega, then those matches would be really special. Would I be allowed to be myself, the real Kenny Omega, within that realm? In a way, it's almost more exciting to think about what it could be rather than see what it would be."

