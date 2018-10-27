Seth Rollins Reveals Ideal MMC Partner, Tommaso Ciampa On Johnny Gargano's Heel Turn, Becky Lynch

- UpUpDownDown held a WWE 2K19 All-Women's Gauntlet featuring Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Asuka, and The IIconics. In the first round Lynch pinned Vega, while Asuka made very quick work of Billie Kay of the IIconics, which you can see in the videos above and below.

- WWE Intercontinental Seth Rollins spoke briefly with Sportskeeda earlier this week and was asked if he could pick a partner for the Mixed Match Challenge, who would it be? Rollins went with the WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, but said Bayley is a close second.

"Can I pick Ronda Rousey?" Rollins asked. "Yeah, I'd pick Ronda if she is available. I know she can break anyone in front of her, man or woman. Although as a second choice I'd pick my best friend Bayley. Bayley is my favorite female on the roster, so she'll be fun to tag with!"

- Earlier this week, Johnny Gargano attacked a returning Aleister Black and announced himself as the one who took out Black in the parking lot a couple months back. With this new attitude, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa couldn't help but put out a statement about his former tag partner.

"Two days before TakeOver: Chicago, where DIY would take on AOP in a ladder match for the NXT Tag Team Titles, I suffered a severe ankle sprain. Within 24 hours the NXT fan base was prepared to replace me, suggesting replacement after replacement to tag with Johnny. My eyes were suddenly open. The NXT fans are weak and fickle. They are pathetic. Going into TakeOver: Chicago, Johnny knew better than anyone how I felt in regards to our 'fans.' But his eyes were still closed...he was still blind.

"That night, after we lost, I looked Johnny in the eyes one last time, and I knew...I knew he wasn't ready to see the light. Johnny was still blinded by the fake admiration of the NXT scum. I never hated Johnny. I hated what he represented. After last night's episode of NXT, it is clear, Johnny has finally seen the light. Johnny Wrestling is dead. But Johnny Gargano has never been more alive."