Shawn Michaels Reveals The "Most Intriguing Idea" Pitched To Him To Wrestle Again

Ever since Shawn Michaels called it a career in 2010, he has constantly been asked about returning to the ring, not just by fans but by WWE as well. Rumors of Michaels' return have popped up again now that he's involved in the "Last Time Ever" match between Triple H and The Undertaker at Super Show-Down.

Michaels joined Inside the Ropes where he talked about the biggest temptation he ever had to return to the ring.

"It was probably about four years after I retired, there was an idea that was, it was with 'Taker again," revealed Michaels. "But it was just from a creative standpoint, it was easily the most intriguing idea, one of those ones where my wife said, 'oh, that's pretty cool.' And that was the one, when I said no, she said 'you really are done.'"

Exactly four years after Michaels' retirement would have been WrestleMania XXX. The Undertaker had his undefeated streak at WrestleMania come to an end there at the hands of Brock Lesnar and it's quite possible HBK could have been in Lesnar's place.

See Also WWE Reportedly Planning Huge Shawn Michaels Singles Match

Michaels further discussed why he's resisted the urge to lace up the boots again and used an analogy to painting a picture.

"It's because it just felt so…complete. It felt like I had spent 25 years painting this picture and then all of a sudden one day I stood back and I looked at it and said the picture is done. I sat there and looked at it and I thought, 'I like it.' I thought it was beautiful and I just signed my name at the bottom and said, 'that's it.'"

Just because Michaels is retired doesn't mean he won't get involved in the action as was seen on RAW this past Monday night. We can likely expect more of the same at Super Show-Down when he is in the corner of Triple H as he takes on The Undertaker, who will have Kane by his side. Michaels is come out of retirement to wrestle at WWE Crown Jewel in November, teaming with Triple H to face Undertaker and Kane.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.