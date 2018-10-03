Shinsuke Nakamura Says "Everyone Can Imagine" Who Came Up With The Idea To Low Blow Opponents

WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with TV Insider. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Not showing everything in his feud with AJ Styles:

"I wanted to do more for the first time on WWE. I think I could show myself more against AJ. But still, I liked getting the chance against AJ. After WrestleMania I became the heel, but I didn't show everything. Just a little bit."

The low blow idea not being his own:

"I wanted to say the idea came from myself, but it's not true. I don't want to say who it was. Everybody can imagine.

"It was awesome because when I hit the low blow at WrestleMania, all the Japanese fans were shocked. The people in the arena were loud. They were like, 'Yeah!'"

His onscreen persona being like a different aspect of himself, not a character:

"You have a good side and bad side, real side. Then I put that on in the ring. My character, my personality in the ring came from heel stuff."

Asian talents blazing trails in WWE:

"This is big for Asians, not only for Japan. Everybody wants to get these opportunities. Kairi Sane, Io Shirai achieved and accomplished a lot in Japan, but they wanted to wrestle in a bigger stage. Only place is WWE right now to do that, and their decision was correct. They made the right decision. Moving to the United States is a huge decision. There are wrestlers in Japan. I think they think they can move to WWE, but it's not so easy. There is the language. I can speak English a bit, but I'm trying. I wanted to challenge myself. I wanted to enjoy my life and challenge myself. That's why I came here. I came with my family. It's a lot, so it's not just wrestling. I'm proud to be here."

Source: TV Insider