Shinsuke Nakamura Vs. Seth Rollins Added To WWE Survivor Series

WWE has announced that United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in another big non-title match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card:

RAW vs. SmackDown

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.