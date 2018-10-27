Sid Vicious On CM Punk's UFC Career: "He Was So Bad"

"Psycho" Sid Vicious, who held the WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Championship on four occasions, talked with "The Hannibal TV" recently. During the interview, Sid gave his thoughts and opinions on various topics, one of which pertained to former WWE Superstar CM Punk. Sid Vicious was asked what he thinks about Punk's recent tenure in UFC.

"I actually followed it. I followed UFC. I didn't understand it really. He was getting a little bit better. You understand why he wanted to be a fighter," said Vicious. "He was so bad. You know yourself, there's a lot of guys in the locker room in the last couple months since the UFC has taken off, that some of the boys are doing that on the side, they did that before UFC or they have a fight coming up. Those guys aren't doing that. They're making it up.

"UFC is like, if you remember in school, in recess and lunch, tenth grade or above, if you didn't have recess so you'd have P.E. and only time you'd have to relax is after lunch. So that's when the fights would always happen so everyone would be running to see a fight and there's only two people fighting. A lot of people want to fight. So that's what I see. The boys say they wanna do it. You gotta tip your hat to him. He went out there and got beat up bad. He still tried it. I think, and I only know this and I'm just guessing, that he had a bad falling out with WWE and not being that good. I would have done it for $250 bucks (laughs). I would love to have trained, that would have been fun to do and grind that out. That was something just to sell some tickets."

CM Punk lost both of his professional UFC fights and currently stands at 0-2, suffering losses to Mickey Gail in his debut fight on September 10, 2016 at "UFC 203" by submission, then losing to Mike Jackson on June 9, 2018 at UFC 225 by unanimous decision.

Vicious was asked if he would be open to fighting with Bellator or a similar company that had some money. If offered a fair or gimmick fight, with the proper training, Vicious suggested that he would take the offer.

"Ya know, this is the thing we talked about," Vicious stated. "The last few years I've been doing a lot of heavy weight lifting, more cardio drills. The most taxing thing, and I've boxed as a kid, was boxing. Boxing is tough. Standing there (in a boxing stance) for three minutes is tough. I've been doing that for the last couple years, is boxing. Getting in a few sparring sessions. Even today, they will try to match you up with somebody your age, same experience. I just think that would be fun to try."

You can check out the full interview in the video above.

Source: The HANNIBAL TV