SmackDown Star Added To Women’s Battle Royal Match At WWE Evolution, Updated List Of Participants

SmackDown LIVE's Zelina Vega has been added to the Women's Battle Royal Match taking place this Sunday at WWE Evolution.

During Raw last night, a graphic for the bout was shown with Vega and all of the previously announced competitors.

The official WWE website has also confirmed that Vega will be a participant in the Women's Battle Royal Match. She is now featured on the graphic for the match, with WWE adding, "On Oct. 22, SmackDown LIVE's Zelina Vega was added to the contest."

Vega indicated earlier in the day that she would be wrestling at the show with this tweet saying she's "ready for #Evolution."

WWE announced on October 15 that the match would include Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Tamina, and former WWE star Torrie Wilson.

WWE added more past and present stars to the match last Friday: Inaugural Divas Champion (and two-time Women's Champion) Michelle McCool, WWE Hall of Famers Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) and Ivory, former Women's and Hardcore Champion Molly Holly, former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis.

With the addition of the Vega, this brings the total number of participants in the Women's Battle Royal Match to 21. The winner earns a future Women's Championship Match.