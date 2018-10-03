Mick Foley's Son Involved In Angle On WWE SmackDown, Aleister Black Storyline Update, No Way Jose

- Above is new video of No Way Jose honoring his parents for WWE's Hispanic Heritage Month.

- The "who attacked Aleister Black?" storyline will continue on tonight's WWE NXT episode. WWE posted this teaser on The Velveteen Dream and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for the storyline:

Will Tommaso Ciampa address Velveteen Dream's allegation? Nearly two months have passed since Aleister Black was taken out in a mysterious attack, and it's unclear if we're any closer to finding out who was behind the deed. Nikki Cross claims to know, though NXT General Manager William Regal has expressed concerns about her credibility. Other Superstars like Otis Dozovic and Candice LeRae have implied that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is to blame. The latest Superstar to seemingly join that chorus is Velveteen Dream, who vaguely accused The Blackheart in an interview with Cathy Kelley last week. How will the NXT Champion respond to Dream's cryptic remarks?

- Dewey Foley was the man who played Mr. Bootyworth in the SmackDown segment with The Bar and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day last night. Dewey works behind-the-scenes for WWE and is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Dewey tweeted on Cesaro and Sheamus after the segment: