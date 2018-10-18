Sonya Deville Sends Message For Spirit Day (Video), Lana Goes To Naomi For Advice (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from last night with Lana going to Naomi for advice as she tried to reinvent herself in an attempt to get more WWE TV time.

- WWE stock was down 0.57% today, closing at $83.50 per share. Today's high was $85.25 and the low was $81.84.

- Several WWE Superstars have gave Twitter props to Sonya Deville today after she posted a video to mark GLAAD's Spirit Day, seen below. Deville was named WWE's first openly gay woman in the media earlier this year.