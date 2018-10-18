Sonya Deville Sends Message For Spirit Day (Video), Lana Goes To Naomi For Advice (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is a Total Divas bonus clip from last night with Lana going to Naomi for advice as she tried to reinvent herself in an attempt to get more WWE TV time.
- WWE stock was down 0.57% today, closing at $83.50 per share. Today's high was $85.25 and the low was $81.84.
- Several WWE Superstars have gave Twitter props to Sonya Deville today after she posted a video to mark GLAAD's Spirit Day, seen below. Deville was named WWE's first openly gay woman in the media earlier this year.
????????HAPPY SPIRIT DAY ?????????? in support of the LGBTQ Community and Anti bullying lets wear purple!!!!' ?????? don't be afraid to share your message and always block the haters out and embrace the love! @glaad pic.twitter.com/1h28PMqz38— Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) October 18, 2018