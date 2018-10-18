Spoiler: Another Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For WWE Evolution

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) is being brought in for the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. We noted yesterday that Molly Holly and WWE Hall of Famer Ivory were also being brought in. There's no word yet on what their roles will be, if any.

As we've noted, several WWE NXT Superstars are also being brought in for the show: Kacy Catanzaro, Mia Yim, Lacey Evans Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae.

Evolution is set to feature more than 50 former and current female talents. Other names advertised to appear include Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Carmella, Brie Bella, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Maryse is also expected to appear, among others.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current spoiler card:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women's Title Match

Isla Dawn vs. Rhea Ripley

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus