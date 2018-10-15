Spoiler On Another WWE Return At SmackDown 1000

James Ellsworth is scheduled for Tuesday's WWE SmackDown 1000 episode, according to PWInsider. Ellsworth just appeared at Impact's Bound For Glory pay-per-view last night.

The 1,000th episode of SmackDown takes place on Tuesday from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Edge return

* James Ellsworth and Big Show return

* The Undertaker and Kane return to SmackDown

* Evolution reunites with Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* Rey Mysterio returns to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier

* Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long return, plus others

* Advertised matches: Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe; Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch