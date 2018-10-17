Spoiler: Two Former WWE Women's Champions Reportedly Added To WWE Evolution PPV

Former WWE Women's Champions Molly Holly and Ivory have been added to the upcoming all-women's Evolution pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. It's not known what their roles will be on the show.

Holly had inducted Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame this past April. Holly also took part in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble this past January.

WWE Evolution takes place on October 28th at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. Below is the current card for the show:

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

WWE Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James

Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT UK Women's Title Match

TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA

Battle Royal for a Future Title Shot

Torrie Wilson, Asuka, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Lana, Carmella, Naomi, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Tamina Snuka