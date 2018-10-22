Spoiler Update For Tonight's WWE RAW Episode

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are reportedly both set to appear on tonight's RAW from Providence, Rhode Island, according to PWInsider.

Trish and Lita will be promoting Sunday's WWE Evolution match against Mickie James and Alexa Bliss. There's no word yet on if WWE will be using any of the other former stars scheduled for Evolution on tonight's RAW but we will keep you updated.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also return to RAW tonight to promote his first match since retiring. Shawn will team with Triple H to face Kane and The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.

No matches have been announced for tonight's RAW but we will keep you updated.