Spoiler Update On WWE Evolution Plans

Several more WWE NXT Superstars are being brought to the WWE Evolution pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Mia Yim and Lacey Evans are booked for the pay-per-view. There's no word yet on what their roles will be, if any.

As noted earlier this week, more NXT Superstars are being brought to Evolution - Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae. There's speculation on WWE doing some sort of NXT battle royal at Evolution but that has not been confirmed.

Evolution is set to feature more than 50 former and current female talents. Other names advertised to appear include Michelle McCool, Sasha Banks, Asuka, Carmella, Brie Bella, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Torrie Wilson and Maryse are also expected to appear, among others.

The first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view takes place on October 28 in Long Island, NY at the Nassau Coliseum. Below is the current confirmed card:

RAW Women's Title Match

Nikki Bella vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women's Title Match

TBA vs. Becky Lynch

NXT Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

NXT UK Women's Title Match

TBA vs. TBA

2018 Mae Young Classic Finals

TBA vs. TBA

Mickie James and Alexa Bliss vs. WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus