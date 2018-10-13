Wrestling Inc.

Spoilers For NXT UK Night One TV Tapings (Plymouth): New Stars Show Up

By Joshua Gagnon | October 13, 2018

Below are today's NXT UK TV Tapings from Plymouth, England. (H/T Mirror)


* Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker

* Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Joseph Connors defeated Dan Moloney

* Dave Mastiff defeated "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman

* Eddie Ryan defeated Saxton Huxley

* Segment involving The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, and Travis Banks and Mustache Mountain.


* El Ligero defeated Tyson T. Bone

* Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss


* Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner


* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly

* Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Amur Jordan

* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven




