Spoilers For NXT UK Night One TV Tapings (Plymouth): New Stars Show Up

Below are today's NXT UK TV Tapings from Plymouth, England. (H/T Mirror)

* Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews

* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels

* Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker

* Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* Joseph Connors defeated Dan Moloney

* Dave Mastiff defeated "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman

* Eddie Ryan defeated Saxton Huxley

* Segment involving The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, and Travis Banks and Mustache Mountain.

* El Ligero defeated Tyson T. Bone

* Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss

* Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang

* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner

* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly

* Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Amur Jordan

* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven

Thank you to #NXTUKPlymouth for an amazing night (and to @ShawnMichaels for being so easy to mess with ??) ... you never know what's going to happen at #NXTUK! See you tomorrow @PlymPavilions ... tickets still available, you don't want to miss it. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/iYtwnwml7j