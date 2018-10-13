Spoilers For NXT UK Night One TV Tapings (Plymouth): New Stars Show Up

Below are today's NXT UK TV Tapings from Plymouth, England. (H/T Mirror)
My view for #NXTUK#TeamRB pic.twitter.com/qoxIneLT1M— Samuel Preston (@BigBadaBruce) October 13, 2018
* Fabian Aichner defeated Mark Andrews
* Isla Dawn defeated Nina Samuels
* Eddie Dennis defeated Tucker
* Jordan Devlin defeated Flash Morgan Webster
* Joseph Connors defeated Dan Moloney
* Dave Mastiff defeated "Wild Boar" Mike Hitchman
* Eddie Ryan defeated Saxton Huxley
* Segment involving The Coffey Brothers and Wolfgang, and Travis Banks and Mustache Mountain.
What a showdown! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/381LgNpORC— We Are NXT UK (@wearenxtuk) October 13, 2018
* El Ligero defeated Tyson T. Bone
* Rhea Ripley defeated Candy Floss
Guess who just showed up at #NXTUK... ?? pic.twitter.com/QwYbBuaesm— We Are NXT UK (@wearenxtuk) October 13, 2018
* Travis Banks defeated Wolfgang
* Flash Morgan Webster defeated Fabian Aichner
The MVP of #NXTUKPlymouth so far? Easily @FabianAichner! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/BpHsvQ8E6o— We Are NXT UK (@wearenxtuk) October 13, 2018
* Isla Dawn defeated Killer Kelly
* Zack Gibson & James Drake defeated Kenny Williams & Amur Jordan
* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven
Final match of Night 1: @Joe_Coffey vs @trentseven, what a night this has been! #NXTUKPlymouth #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/40oQZug7iF— Taylor Johnson (@TopRopeTaylor) October 13, 2018
Thank you to #NXTUKPlymouth for an amazing night (and to @ShawnMichaels for being so easy to mess with ??) ... you never know what's going to happen at #NXTUK! See you tomorrow @PlymPavilions ... tickets still available, you don't want to miss it. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/iYtwnwml7j— Triple H (@TripleH) October 13, 2018