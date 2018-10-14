Spoilers For SmackDown 1000, New Names Added To The Show

As noted, earlier this week WWE.com announced that Edge would return to host a special edition of "The Cutting Edge" next Tuesday as part of SmackDown 1000. That segment was then taken off the site and the announcement now redirects to the "Shows" page. According to PWInsider, while the segment is no longer scheduled, Edge is still expected to be on the show.

Some other new names scheduled to be on this Tuesday's show are WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Big Show.

The report noted with The Rock currently in London filming the Fast spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, if he does appear, it would be most likely via video.

Below is the updated line-up for next Tuesday:

* The Undertaker and Kane return to SmackDown

* Evolution reunites with Triple H, Randy Orton, Batista and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* Rey Mysterio returns to face WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title WWE World Cup qualifier

* Michelle McCool, Torrie Wilson, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long return, plus others

* Advertised matches: Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. The Miz and Samoa Joe; Asuka, Naomi and Charlotte Flair vs. The IIconics and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch