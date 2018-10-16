SPOILERS* Impact Tapings For 10/18 And 10/25 From NYC

Thanks to Felix Farrow for the following Impact Wrestling spoilers from Monday's tapings in New York City. These should air this Thursday, October 18 and next Thursday, October 25:

* Impact X Division Champion Brian Cage retained over Rich Swann. After the match, Sami Callihan entered the ring after the match and attacked Cage after a staredown. Callihan went to hit Cage with the title but Cage clotheslined him. Cage went for a powerbomb but oVe made the save, fighting Cage to the ropes and taking Sami to safety

* New Impact World Heavyweight Champion Johnny Impact came to the ring and talked about his Bound For Glory win over Austin Aries and how he always wanted to be world champion, how he's going to be a fighting champion. Rey Fenix came to the ring and they had a staredown. Rey congratulated Impact and challenged him to a title match next week. They shook hands and Impact said they might be friends but they will beat the hell out of each other for the title next week

* Killer Kross with Moose defeated Tommy Dreamer. Several ECW chants throughout the match for Dreamer. Moose ran in at one point but Dreamer hit him with the kendo stick. Kross hit a few power moves at the end and slammed Dreamer on his head. The referee stopped the match and ruled Kross the winner. Kross and Moose attacked Dreamer again after the match and he was helped to the back

* Taya Valkyrie defeated Katarina with the Impact Buster. McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Taya after the match and Taya said she lost all respect for Tessa Blanchard over how she beat her at Bound For Glory

* Ethan Page with Matt Sydal defeated Trevor Lee

* Allie with Keira Hogan defeated Alisha Edwards. After the bell, Allie attacked Edwards again until Hogan entered the ring and asked why. Allie snapped back to reality, acted like she didn't know what happened and checked on Edwards

* Pentagon Jr. with Rey Fenix defeated Homicide with King and Hernandez. After the match, Pentagon was triple teamed until Fenix made the save. The OGz got the upperhand when the brawl played out

* Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX retained over The Heavenly Bodies of WrestlePro

* Gama Singh defeated Rohit Raju. This was a nothing match. Singh did a big introduction before the match for this grand star competitor he was bringing to the ring but it turned out to be himself

* Su Yung defeated Keira Hogan with Allie. Allie tried to get involved later in the match but Yung used her voodoo powers to control her

* Moose and Killer Kross defeated KM and Fallah Bahh. Eddie Edwards attacked Moose with a kendo stick but Kross still made KM tap out

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact retained over Rey Fenix. Really solid main event that was given plenty of time. Impact won with Starship Pain. After the match, Impact went to the back while The OGz ran in and beat Fenix down. Pentagon made the save with a steel chair but they escaped and had a staredown

* Xplosion: Ace Austin defeated Shawn Donovan in a pre-show match for Xplosion