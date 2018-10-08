SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley
* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater
