** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 08, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Mojo Rawley

* The Revival defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

