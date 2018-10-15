SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's Main Event episode:
* The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and No Way Jose
* Konnor defeated Rhyno
New Promo From Kane And The Undertaker, Konnor In Singles Action On WWE Main Event, Senor Benjamin
