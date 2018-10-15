Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 15, 2018
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: @gravenbabies

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Philadelphia to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* The Revival defeated Zack Ryder and No Way Jose

* Konnor defeated Rhyno

