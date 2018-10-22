Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 22, 2018
WWE taped the following match tonight in Providence for this week's Main Event episode:

* Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal with a roll-up

