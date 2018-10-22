WWE taped the following match tonight in Providence for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal with a roll-up
WWE taped the following match tonight in Providence for this week's Main Event episode:
* Zack Ryder defeated Jinder Mahal with a roll-up
WINC Podcast (10/22): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Roman Reigns Vacates Title, Evolution
WWE SmackDown 1000 Rematch Announced, WWE Tapes One Match For Main Event, NFL QB At RAW (Video)
WWE Stars React To Roman Reigns Vacating Universal Title To Battle Leukemia
New WWE Universal Champion To Be Decided At Crown Jewel
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE Official Statement Regarding Roman Reigns Vacating Title To Battle Leukemia
Roman Reigns Announces Leukemia Diagnosis
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Backstage Notes On Vince McMahon And SmackDown
Roman Reigns Announces Leukemia Diagnosis
Batista Reveals Vince McMahon's Pre-SD 1000 Advice
WWE Official Statement Regarding Roman Reigns Vacating Title To Battle Leukemia
Taz Details Why He Was 'Screwed' Upon WWE Debut
Sting On A Possible WWE Return: 'I Would Only Consider Against One Opponent'
Don Callis Betrays Kenny Omega At Indie Show