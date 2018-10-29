Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Charlotte, NC for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil defeated Mojo Rawley

* The B Team defeated Rhyno and Heath Slater

