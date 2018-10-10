Spoilers: WWE MYC Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 9pm ET tonight.

* Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler are shown at ringside

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis to advance to the quarterfinals. Zeuxis hits a dropkick to knock Io off the apron. Knees to the face by Zeuxis for 2. Io with a headstand into double knees then running double knees, but Zeuxis holds the ropes so Io can't get her in position for the moonsault. Io fights off the Spanish Fly attempt and hits a Frankensteiner. Io picks up the win with the moonsault

* Ricochet is shown at ringside

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li to advance to the quarterfinals. Xia with a legdrop and elbow for 2. Deonna with some vicious arm work and gets a 2. Xia rolls up Deonna out of the Fujiwara arm bar but gets only a 2. Xia with a headkick for 2. Deonna catches Xia off the top and locks in a double-arm Fujiwara arm bar for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Tegan Nox defeated Nicole Matthews to advance to the quarterfinals. Nicole cuts off Tegan's attempt at a tope with a stiff forearm. Nicole with kicks and takes control. Tegan fights back with a headbutt, a crazy modified cannonball in the corner, and the Shining Wizard for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Mia Yim defeated Kaitlyn to advance to the quarterfinals. Kaitlyn with a series of leg drops for 2. Kaitlyn misses a baseball slide and Mia slams her leg into the apron. Mia with a standing Figure Four. Mia with brutal forearms on the ground. Mia misses a punch and hits the mat. Kaitlyn hits a diving shoulder tackle. Kaitlyn with a spinning side slam for 2. Mia sidesteps Kaitlyn in the corner and hits Eat Defeat, but only gets 2. Kaitlyn hits the spear, but also only gets 2. Mia with a kneebar for the win. Crowd was super into this at the end