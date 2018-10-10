Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm ET tonight.

Thanks to correspondent @willh94 for the following:

* NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa comes out for a promo. He praises his entrance music for being great and silencing the sheep. He says there's always one sheep that wants to break out from the pack and that is Velveteen. He calls Dream out for accusing him of attacking Aleister and sticking his nose where it doesn't belong. Dream interiors and says this is all amusing to him, but the part about him being the greatest sports entertainer. Dream says the NXT Championship deserves a true experience instead of being with an angry little bald man. Ciampa says why don't you admit it? Ciampa says the title thinks Dream isn't Tough Enough. Dream takes offense and says Ciampa should give him a shot. Nikki across interrupts and looks over both guys. Nikki gets in Dream's face and says she knows what he did, and knocks the mic out of Ciampa's hand and says she knows what he did too. Ciampa goes to get the mic but Nikki kicks it away and leaves the ring saying "I know, I know" over and over again

* Keith Lee defeated Kona Reeves. Kona gets some offense in, but Keith hits a pounce and his fireman's carry powerslam for the win

* Shayna Baszler defeated Britt Baker. Quick match. Shayna does the arm stomp spot and the referee calls the match off due to Shayna "breaking" Britt's arm and awards the win to Shayna. Shayna cheap shots Britt after the match

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing and Rocky. Quick match, nothing really here. Oney and Danny hit the elevated DDT for the win

* Ricochet defeated Pete Dunne and Adam Cole to retain the NXT North American Title. Incredible match. Ricochet and Dunne keep eliminating Cole and squaring off amongst themselves. Cole runs in and attacks both guys finally and trades turns with both guys. All three finally go at it and we get a flurry of offense between everyone. Really good stuff. Dunne with a double single leg crab on Cole and Ricochet. Ricochet goes for a moonsault but both Cole and Dunne superkick him out of the air. Cole drops Dunne with a DDT on the apron. An awesome sequence of moonsaults and superkicks on the outside. Ricochet with a double hurricanrana off the top. Dunne with the Bitter End, but Ricochet hits a moonsault, and Pete catches him in a choke hold instead. Cole with the brainbuster over the knee on Dunne for a great nearfall. Dunne goes for a cover after the Bitter End on Cole, but Ricochet hits a springboard 450 on Dunne in the pinfall and scores the pin