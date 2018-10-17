Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm ET.

Thanks to correspondent @willb94 for the following:

* The War Raiders defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era by DQ, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong retain. Great match. War Raiders dominate early, but Undisputed Era take out Rowe's knee and isolate him. Rowe eventually makes the tag. Lots of action here, too much to recap. Cole runs down to interfere but gets laid out. Hanson and Rowe eventually hit the top rope leg drop finisher, when Bobby Fish runs down with a chair and breaks up the pin for the DQ. He hits brutal shots on both Hanson and Rowe and lays them out. Roddy and Kyle hit Total Elimination on Rowe and all 4 pose over the fallen War Raiders

* Shayna Baszler defeated Britt Baker. Quick match. Shayna does the arm stomp spot and the referee calls the match off due to Shayna "breaking" Britt's arm and awards the win to Shayna. Shayna cheap shots Britt after the match

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Tian Bing and Rocky. Quick match, nothing really here. Oney and Danny hit the elevated DDT for the win

* Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross. Good match. Nikki attacks at the start and they brawl out of the ring. Nikki tosses Bianca into the steps. Bianca catches Nikki on a crossbody attempt and tosses her overhead. Bianca with a standing moonsault for 2. Nikki catches Bianca in a tree of woe and stomps away. Nikki with a flying crossbody for 2. Bianca with a spear, but can only get 2. Bianca with a deadlift sitout powerbomb for a nearfall. Bianca gorilla presses Nikki off the top and squats with her, until Nikki gets out of it. Nikki hits a superplex, and the lights go out. Aleister Black's music hits, the lights come up and Aleister is seated in the ring with only Nikki. Nikki cackles until Aleister raises a hand and motions her to come to him. Aleister asks who made her, and Nikki whispers in his ear. Aleister is enraged and heads to the back