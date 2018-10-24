Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Backstage segment with NXT General Manager William Regal. He tells security to get ready as Aleister Black will be arriving soon. Regal wants to speak with Black

* The Undisputed Era comes out for an in-ring promo. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong talk about defeating The War Raiders. Adam Cole hasn't forgotten about his rematch from NXT North American Champion Ricochet but EC3 interrupts and disses Cole, saying he's not worthy of the rematch

* EC3 defeated Adam Cole. After the match, The Undisputed Era destroyed EC3 and took out his leg with a steel chair

* Mia Yim defeated Aliyah

* Kassius Ohno defeated enhancement talent Justin Xavier. After the match, Nikki Cross comes out and laughs at Ohno, then leaves

* NXT GM William Regal comes to the ring. He's about to announce the "Takeover: War Games II" opponent for NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa but Ciampa comes out to interrupt. The Velveteen Dream then interrupts Ciampa and then Lars Sullivan is out next. Lars declares that NXT and the NXT Title are his. Dream has words with Lars and Lars starts choking him. Nikki Cross runs back out and says "he's coming" - Aleister Black then comes from the crowd and superkicks Lars' head off. Johnny Gargano runs out next and superkicks Black out of nowhere to leave him laying. Gargano puts his hood back up and we now know who attacked Black