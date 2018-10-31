Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty

* Nikki Cross defeated Mercedes Martinez. After the match, Candice LeRae comes out to have a word with Nikki but Nikki laughs at her and leaves. Aleister Black comes out and stops Nikki from leaving. Black looks at Candice and she walks up to him, staring him down. Black says something to Candice in private and then walks back to the back

* Matt Riddle makes his NXT TV debut and defeats Luke Menzies

* Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeated Humberto Carrillo and Raul Mendoza in a quick match

* The cameras cut to outside as The Undisputed Era brawls with The War Raiders and NXT North American Champion Ricochet. The brawl moves into the arena as WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne joins in and attacks The Undisputed Era. Regal announces the "Takeover: War Games II" main event - The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly