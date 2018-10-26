Steel Cage Match Advertised For WWE’s Return To Madison Square Garden

WWE will return to Madison Square Garden on 26th December with the annual WWE Live Holiday Tour, and a Steel Cage match between Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental title is currently being advertised on the official MSG website. Dean turned on Rollins earlier this week on RAW, reigniting their rivalry after the duo won the RAW Tag Team Championship. A RAW Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Mickie James is also being advertised, which could indicate that Rousey will retain her title against Nikki Bella at WWE Evolution, although the card is subject to change.

Braun Strowman is also set to be in action, with him facing Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler in a 1 On 2 Handicap match. Below is the updated line-up for WWE's return to MSG.

Seth Rollins versus Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage match for the Intercontinental Championship

Braun Strowman versus Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a 1 On 2 Handicap match

Ronda Rousey versus Mickie James for the RAW Women's Championship

Finn Balor versus Bobby Lashley

Johnny Gargano, UK Champion Pete Dunne, NXT North American Champion Ricochet, Aleister Black and Velveteen Dream versus NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and The Undisputed Era in an NXT Mega Tag Team match

Also appearing: Elias, Baron Corbin, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, and Bayley.